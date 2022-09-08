ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

MasterCraft Boat Plummets As FY23 Outlook Lags Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 10:34 AM | 1 min read
MasterCraft Boat Plummets As FY23 Outlook Lags Street View
  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc MCFT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40% year-on-year to $217.65 million, beating the consensus of $195.26 million.
  • Gross profit jumped 48% Y/Y to $55 million and the gross margin expanded by 140 basis points Y/Y to 25.3%.
  • The operating margin was 7.2%, and the operating income for the quarter was $15.8 million.
  • The company held $34.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 65.6% Y/Y to $44.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 320 basis points to 20.5%, primarily due to higher net sales.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.77 beat the analyst consensus of $1.50.
  • Outlook: For Q1 FY23, Mastercraft Boat expects sales of about $165 million versus the Street view of $164.51 million. It sees Q1 adjusted EPS of about $1.30 against the estimate of $1.03.
  • The company sees FY23 sales of $580 million - $615 million, against the analyst consensus of $711.81 million.
  • It expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $3.89 - $4.31 versus the consensus of $4.87.
  • Price Action: MCFT shares are trading lower by 14.11% at $20.40 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral