MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc MCFT

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40% year-on-year to $217.65 million, beating the consensus of $195.26 million. Gross profit jumped 48% Y/Y to $55 million and the gross margin expanded by 140 basis points Y/Y to 25.3%.

The operating margin was 7.2%, and the operating income for the quarter was $15.8 million.

The company held $34.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 65.6% Y/Y to $44.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 320 basis points to 20.5%, primarily due to higher net sales.

Adjusted EPS of $1.77 beat the analyst consensus of $1.50.

The company sees FY23 sales of $580 million - $615 million, against the analyst consensus of $711.81 million.

$615 million, against the analyst consensus of $711.81 million. It expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $3.89 - $4.31 versus the consensus of $4.87.

Price Action: MCFT shares are trading lower by 14.11% at $20.40 on the last check Thursday.

