With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections. Lululemon shares jumped 9.8% to $323.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares gained 2% to $502.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- PagerDuty Inc PD reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year. PagerDuty shares climbed 8.7% to $26.20 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC reported the resignation of Jamie Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 23, 2022. SPX Technologies shares slipped 0.1% to $57.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported a rise in earnings per share for the second quarter, while sales missed analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares fell 4.8% to $97.49 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas