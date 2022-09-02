ñol

Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 4:05 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections. Lululemon shares jumped 9.8% to $323.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares gained 2% to $502.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • PagerDuty Inc PD reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year. PagerDuty shares climbed 8.7% to $26.20 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC reported the resignation of Jamie Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 23, 2022. SPX Technologies shares slipped 0.1% to $57.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported a rise in earnings per share for the second quarter, while sales missed analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares fell 4.8% to $97.49 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas