With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections. Lululemon shares jumped 9.8% to $323.22 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections. Lululemon shares jumped 9.8% to $323.22 in the after-hours trading session. Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares gained 2% to $502.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares gained 2% to $502.00 in the after-hours trading session. PagerDuty Inc PD reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year. PagerDuty shares climbed 8.7% to $26.20 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here