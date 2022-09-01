With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.4% to $49.60 in after-hours trading.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast. Nutanix shares jumped 18.8% to $20.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. AVGO to have earned $9.56 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares fell 1.1% to $493.50 in after-hours trading.

