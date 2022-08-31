ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fear & Greed Index Drops But Remains In 'Neutral' Zone

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 6:44 AM | 1 min read
Fear & Greed Index Drops But Remains In 'Neutral' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone, but moved lower following another drop in the US stocks on Tuesday.

Each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in negative zone, with the energy sector dropping around 3.4%, as crude oil prices dipped more than 5% on Tuesday.

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 1.6% on Tuesday after reporting a lower-than-expected decline in quarterly sales.

The Dow dropped 0.96% to close at 31,790.87 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 1.10% to 3,986.16, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.12% to settle at 11,883.14 in the previous session amid a drop in megacap stocks, including Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Donaldson Company, Inc DCI, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) and Designer Brands Inc. DBI.

At a current reading of 49.0, the index remained in the "neutral" zone, following a previous reading of 54.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNN Business Fear & Greed IndexEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas