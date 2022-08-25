Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Nvidia is guiding for third-quarter revenue of $5.9 billion plus or minus 2%. NVIDIA shares fell 4.6% to $164.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.9% to $167.47 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Salesforce Inc CRM reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered its annual projections. Salesforce shares dipped 6.7% to $167.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $26.55 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares rose 0.9% to $47.06 in after-hours trading.
