Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Veru Inc. VERU, up 20% and Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN up 19%.



In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell by 0.3%.



Top Headline



Walmart Inc. WMT reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Walmart reported adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenues of $152.86 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.62 and revenues of $150.75 billion.



Equities Trading UP



Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL shares shot up 42% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5.



Shares of GreenBox POS GBOX got a boost, shooting 91% to $2.42 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales



SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT shares were also up, gaining 44% to $20.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.



Equities Trading DOWN

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL shares tumbled 37% to $1.57 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.



Shares of Save Foods, Inc. SVFD were down 36% to $3.0450 after the company priced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.



Polished.com Inc. POL was down, falling 35% to $0.9850. Polished.com said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $145 million to $150 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $156.15 million.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $86.77, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,789.70.



Silver traded down 0.9% to $20.09 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.2% to $3.6095.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.23%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.46% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index surged 0.99%. The German DAX gained 0.69%, French CAC 40 rose 0.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.15%.



The Eurozone recorded a trade deficit of EUR 24.6 billion in June, versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 17.3 billion, while the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone fell to -54.9 in August versus -51.1 a month ago.



The unemployment rate in the UK came in unchanged at 3.8% in the second quarter, while average weekly earnings including bonuses rose by 5.1% year-over-year to GBP 611 in the three months to June. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany declined to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month.

Economics

Housing starts dipped 9.6% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 1.446 million units in July, recording the lowest since February 2021. Building permits dropped 1.3% to an annualized rate of 1.674 million in July, recording the lowest level since September 2021.



Industrial production in the US increased 0.6% from a month ago in July, topping market estimates of a 0.3% rise.



COVID-19 Update

