AppLovin, Unity Software And Some Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares dipped 34.8% to close at $10.20 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT fell 14.1% to close at $3.28. SmartRent recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- WeTrade Group, Inc WETG fell 11% to close at $10.00 after dropping 20% on Friday. WeTrade entered into a sales agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW fell 9.7% to close at $5.40 after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 9.6% to close at $4.63. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 7.6% to settle at $33.55 after Unity rejected the company's unsolicited proposal.
- Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. TWKS dropped 7.4% to close at $15.27 after the company issued a weak forecast.
- Unity Software Inc. U dipped 7.1% to close at $54.30 after the company's board of directors announced its commitment to the ironSource transaction and rejected the unsolicited proposal from AppLovin.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB fell 6.9% to settle at $6.61. Deutsche Bank maintained Rocket Lab USA with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $15.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP declined 6% to close at $40.99.
- Valaris Limited VAL fell 5.8% to close at $47.53. Valaris recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX dropped 5.3% to settle at $7.33. Eve Holding recently posted a Q2 net loss of $11.8 million.
