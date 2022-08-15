Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20.
Also check this: Market Volatility Decreases As S&P 500 Notches Gains For 4th Straight Week
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Revlon, Inc. REV, up 26% and Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN up 18%.
In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 1.8%.
Top Headline
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -31.3 in August, notching the weakest reading since May 2020.
Equities Trading UP
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares shot up 43% to $0.7562 after the company presented data from two ongoing trials of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases.
Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN got a boost, shooting 56% to $23.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Team, Inc. TISI shares were also up, gaining 49% to $1.46 after the company announced the sale of its Quest Integrity business to Baker Hughes for $280 million cash. The company also said Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
Equities Trading DOWN
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares tumbled 35% to $10.18 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
Shares of AMMO, Inc. POWW were down 13% to $5.18 after the company announced plans to separate its ammunition and marketplace businesses into two independent publicly-traded companies.
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC was down, falling 17% to $0.5143. LogicBio Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
Also check out: Illumina, Poshmark, Olo And Some Other Big Losers From Friday
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 3.7% to $88.68, while gold traded down 1.1% to $1,795.60.
Silver traded down 2.1% to $20.26 on Monday while copper fell 1.2% to $3.6235.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.34%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.11% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.32%. The German DAX gained 0.15%, while French CAC 40 rose 0.25% .
Wholesale prices in Germany rose by 19.5% year-over-year in July following a 21.2% increase in the prior month.
Economics
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -31.3 in August, notching the weakest reading since May 2020.
The NAHB housing market index fell for an eighth consecutive month to 49 in August, recording the lowest reading since May 2020.
The Treasury International Capital report for June will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Ethereum Moves Lower But Remains Above 1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
COVID-19 Update
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 94,688,160 cases with around 1,062,340 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,268,380 cases and 527,060 deaths, while France reported over 34,229,440 COVID-19 cases with 153,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 595,397,160 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,454,880 deaths.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.