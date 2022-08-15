Ethereum Moves Lower But Remains Above 1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, edged higher, surpassing the $24,600 mark on Monday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded lower, but still remained above the $1,900 level this morning.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in red today.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.18 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.2% to $24,652, while ETH fell by around 1.4% to $1,966 on Monday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Li Auto Inc. LI, Fabrinet FN and Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001611
24-hour gain: 9.5%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.26
24-hour gain: 6.3%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.07863
24-hour gain: 1.8%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $1.03
24-hour gain: 1.4%
- Ankr ANKR/USD
Price: $0.04641
24-hour gain: 1.2%
Losers
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.70
24-hour drop: 8.2%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $119.69
24-hour drop: 6.3%
- Kusama KSM/USD
Price: $59.03
24-hour drop: 6.2%
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.09392
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- Theta Network THETA/USD
Price: $1.54
24-hour drop: 5.7%
