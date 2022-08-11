U.S. Stocks Trade Higher; Producer Prices Unexpectedly Decline In July

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of PPI data.

The Dow traded up 0.66% to 33,530.83 while the NASDAQ rose 0.72% to 12,947.86. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.66% to 4,238.00.



Also check this: Market Volatility Declines Sharply As Dow Jumps Over 500 Points



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Comstock Resources Inc CRK, up 6% and Crescent Energy Co CRGY up 7%.



In trading on Thursday, health care shares fell by 0.1%.



Top Headline



Producer prices dropped 0.5% month-over-month in July, following a revised 1% increase in the previous month and versus market expectations of a 0.2% rise. It is the first drop in the index in more than two years.



Equities Trading UP



Veru Inc VERU shares shot up 44% to $16.92 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.



Shares of Matterport, Inc. MTTR got a boost, shooting 41% to $7.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares were also up, gaining 32% to $3.3699 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.



Equities Trading DOWN

Invitae Corporation NVTA shares tumbled 41% to $5.10. Invitae shares surged around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.



Shares of Sonos, Inc. SONO were down 22% to $17.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX was down, falling 20% to $20.64 after the company said Q2 EPS results were down year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Also check out: Why Invitae Climbed Around 279%; Here Are 98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $93.32, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,811.70.



Silver traded down 1.5% to $20.435 on Thursday while copper rose 1% to $3.6870.





Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. The German DAX fell 0.1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 0.5%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 262,000 the week that ended August 6th.



Producer prices dropped 0.5% month-over-month in July, following a revised 1% increase in the previous month and versus market expectations of a 0.2% rise. It is the first drop in the index in more than two years.



The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.



The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Check out this: Bitcoin Jumps Above $24,000 Again, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 94,348,500 cases with around 1,060,750 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,206,990 cases and 526,870 deaths, while France reported over 34,144,960 COVID-19 cases with 152,910 deaths. In total, there were at least 592,574,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,446,510 deaths.