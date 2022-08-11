Bitcoin Jumps Above $24,000 Again, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level again after recording losses over the previous few session.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also rose sharply, inching toward the $1,900 mark this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD also recorded sharp gains today.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour surge of 7.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 7.4% to $24,591, while ETH jumped around 13% to $1,895 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Hanesbrands Inc. HBI, Cardinal Health Inc CAH and Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.36

24-hour gain: 32.2%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.76

24-hour gain: 22.6%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $3.13

24-hour gain:18.9%

Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $111.05

24-hour gain: 14.9%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $44.70

24-hour gain: 13.7%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $182.63

24-hour gain: 13.6%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $4.24

24-hour gain: 13.4%

Losers

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.75

24-hour drop: 4.7%

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,779.78

24-hour drop: 0.3%

Dai (CRYPTO: (DAI)

Price: $0.9995

24-hour drop: 0.1%