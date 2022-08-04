Shares of several cybersecurity companies, including CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and Zscaler Inc ZS, are trading lower Thursday after Fortinet Inc FTNT issued guidance that was in-line with estimates and slightly lowered its full-year services revenue outlook.
- FTNT Revenue: $1.03 billion was in-line with estimates
- FTNT EPS: 24 cents beat the estimate of 22 cents
Fortinet expects third-quarter revenue to be between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion versus the estimate of $1.12 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between 26 cents and 28 cents per share versus the estimate of 27 cents per share.
Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.4 billion versus the estimate of $4.38 billion. Full-year services revenue is expected to be between $2.62 billion and $2.67 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings are expected to be between $1.01 and $1.06 per share.
UBS lowered its price target on Fortinet from $68 to $65 following the company's results. Barclays also cut its price target from $80 to $77.
Datadog Inc DDOG also issued cautious guidance that was in line with estimates. The company is cloud-native and focuses on analyzing machine data. Datadog's outlook may be adding to the pressure on cybersecurity names Thursday.
See Also: Datadog Stock Slides Post Q2 Results
CRWD, PANW, ZS Price Action: CrowdStrike was down 5.65% at $184.29, Palo Alto was down 6.49% at $494.77 and Zscaler was down 4.14% at $158.45 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.