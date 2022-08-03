Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rayonier RYN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:12 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rayonier beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was down $45.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rayonier's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.14 0.09 EPS Actual 0.20 0.01 0.35 0.22 Revenue Estimate 228.87M 204.15M 236.34M 211.33M Revenue Actual 222.00M 262.00M 364.70M 291.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rayonier management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.57 and $0.63 per share.

Rayonier management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.57 and $0.63 per share.

