Recap: Myomo Q2 Earnings

Myomo MYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myomo beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.43.
Revenue was up $574 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myomo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.49
|-0.46
|-0.60
|EPS Actual
|-0.41
|-0.52
|-0.36
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|2.85M
|2.98M
|3.17M
|2.10M
|Revenue Actual
|3.87M
|4.03M
|4.38M
|3.10M
