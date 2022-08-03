Recap: Myomo Q2 Earnings

Myomo MYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myomo beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was up $574 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myomo's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.49 -0.46 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.52 -0.36 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 2.85M 2.98M 3.17M 2.10M Revenue Actual 3.87M 4.03M 4.38M 3.10M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.49 -0.46 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.52 -0.36 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 2.85M 2.98M 3.17M 2.10M Revenue Actual 3.87M 4.03M 4.38M 3.10M

To track all earnings releases for Myomo visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.