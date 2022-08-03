ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands' Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.64 billion, missing the consensus of $1.65 billion.
  • Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 1%, KFC Division fell 1%, Taco Bell climbed 8%, and Pizza Hut declined 3%.
  • Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 3%, with KFC at 1%, Taco Bell at 10%, and Pizza Hut flat.
  • Franchise and property revenues increased 4% to $737 million, and Company sales fell 4% Y/Y to $499 million.
  • Total costs and expenses increased 4% Y/Y to $1.1 billion. The operating margin was 33.8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 2% to $554 million.
  • Yum! Brands' net cash from operating activities year-to-date totaled $522 million versus $773 million a year earlier. It held $628 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.05 missed the analyst consensus of $1.10.
  • Price Action: YUM shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $121.44 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsRestaurantsGeneral