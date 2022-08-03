Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands' Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

by

Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.64 billion, missing the consensus of $1.65 billion.

Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 1%, KFC Division fell 1%, Taco Bell climbed 8%, and Pizza Hut declined 3%.

Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 3%, with KFC at 1%, Taco Bell at 10%, and Pizza Hut flat.

Franchise and property revenues increased 4% to $737 million, and Company sales fell 4% Y/Y to $499 million.

Total costs and expenses increased 4% Y/Y to $1.1 billion. The operating margin was 33.8%, and operating income for the quarter fell 2% to $554 million.

Yum! Brands' net cash from operating activities year-to-date totaled $522 million versus $773 million a year earlier. It held $628 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $1.05 missed the analyst consensus of $1.10.

Price Action: YUM shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $121.44 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

