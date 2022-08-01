Zovio Posts 25% Decline In Q2 Revenue; Shares Slide

by

reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 25.7% year-on-year, to $51.38 million. Total costs and expenses for the quarter fell 29.1% Y/Y to $52.2 million.

The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(0.8)million versus a loss of $(4.5) million last year.

The company held $26.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.36) versus $(0.02) the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(7.1) million versus an adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million a year ago.

Price Action: ZVO shares are trading lower by 17.48% at $0.85 on the last check Monday.

