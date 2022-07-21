AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.56 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.5% to $20.59 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares surged 7.9% to $217.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares fell 2.2% to $14.87 in after-hours trading.

