Crude Oil Rises By More Than 2%; Codexis Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports.

The Dow traded up 1.93% to 31,220.12 while the NASDAQ rose 1.5% to 11,418. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 3,855.76.



Also check this: Why Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here's 60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares rose 3.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Citigroup Inc. C, up 14% and State Street Corporation STT up 11%.



In trading on Friday, utilities shares rose by just 0.1%.



Top Headline



Citigroup Inc. C reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Friday.

Citigroup posted quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.69 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $19.60 billion, versus expectations of $18.12 billion.

Equities Trading UP



United Maritime Corporation USEA shares shot up 180% to $6.17. United Maritime, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of four oil tankers and filed for stock offering on Wednesday.



Shares of NexImmune, Inc. NEXI got a boost, shooting 32% to $1.9401 after the company received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors..



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares were also up, gaining 62% to $4.69 after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts.



Equities Trading DOWN

Codexis, Inc. CDXS shares tumbled 42% to $6.96 after the company issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN were down 33% to $0.1628 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.



First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI was down, falling 18% to $0.1628 after the company announced a private placement.



Also check out: Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Friday



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $97.91, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,703.10.



Silver traded up 2.1% to $18.60 on Friday while copper rose 0.9% to $3.2390.





Euro zone



European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.79%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.69% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.81%. The German DAX gained 2.76%, French CAC 40 rose 2.04% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.84%.

The Eurozone reported a trade gap of EUR 26.3 in May, versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 12.0 billion. Passenger car registrations in the European Union dipped 15.4% year-over-year to 886,510 units in June. The annual inflation rate in Italy climbed 8% year-over-year in June, the highest since January 1986.



Economics



US retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June, exceeding market estimates of a 0.8% gain, and following a revised 0.1% decline in May.



The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed to 11.1 in July from -1.2 in the previous month.



Import prices in the US rose 0.2% from a month ago in June, while export prices rose by 0.7%.



Industrial production fell 0.2% from a month ago in June, missing market estimates of a 0.1% increase.



US business inventories increased 1.4% from a month ago in May.



The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to 51.1 in July versus a record low level of 50 in June.



The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 2 to 599 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.



Check out this: Markets In Extreme Fear After Big Banks Disappoint On Earnings



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 91,060,220 cases with around 1,048,230 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,710,020 cases and 525,600 deaths, while Brazil reported over 33,142,150 COVID-19 cases with 674,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 565,639,980 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,382,680 deaths.