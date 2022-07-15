Why Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here's 60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Canoo Inc. GOEV jumped 29.1% to close at $4.61 after the company announced it has been awarded by the U.S. Army to supply an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.

Nutriband Inc. NTRB rose 23.5% to settle at $4.7676.

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 20.6% to close at $0.6873 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE surged 18.6% to settle at $7.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB gained 16.7% to settle at $6.07.
Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS rose 16.2% to settle at $11.05 after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $14.

Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 15.3% to settle at $1.51.

NextNav Inc. NN jumped 12.8% to close at $2.73.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA gained 10.7% to close at $66.79 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $75 price target.

Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 9.7% to close at $4.30.
Biomerica, Inc. BMRA rose 9.5% to close at $3.24 following news the company's breast self exam will now be available for sale in Walmart WMT.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 5.6% to close at $1.13.
Cemtrex, Inc. CETX gained 5.5% to close at $0.3113.

gained 5.5% to close at $0.3113. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO gained 5.1% to close at $0.4307.

gained 5.1% to close at $0.4307. QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM rose 4.6% to close at $141.90. JP Morgan maintained Qualcomm with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $205 to $185.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 58.5% to close at $2.54. Intelligent Living Application Group, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $20.24 million initial public offering.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX dropped 36.5% to settle at $0.2160. NYMOX received deficiency letter from NASDAQ.

United Maritime Corporation USEA dipped 31.9% to close at $2.20.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX dropped 29% to close at $0.2706.

Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 26.7% to close at $0.3959 after reporting a $2.16 million registered direct offering.
Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 26.5% to close at $2.50. Borr Drilling announced that agreements in principle have been reached with most of secured creditors to extend majority of secured debt to 2025.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT fell 24.6% to close at $10.58 after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend from $0.33 to $0.01 per share.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB dipped 23.3% to close at $3.06. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate ANEB-001 for patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).

NuCana plc NCNA fell 21.9% to close at $1.07. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf recently ruled in favor of the company, stating that Gilead infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI dropped 18.4% to settle at $0.1591.

Histogen Inc. HSTO dropped 17.5% to close at $3.07. Histogen recently reported a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Humanigen, Inc. HGEN fell 16.9% to close at $0.5080. HC Wainwright downgraded Humanigen to Neutral from Buy.

Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 16.5% to close at $7.35 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY fell 16.5% to close at $5.20. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.

Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG dipped 15% to close at $0.8162.
Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell 14.9% to close at $6.13. Frequency Electronics posted a Q4 loss of $0.74 per share.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT fell 13.6% to close at $16.19.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited AIH fell 13.2% to close at $1.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE dipped 11.2% to close at $514.32. Green Brick Partners will replace Coca-Cola in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 9.9% to close at $1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC fell 9.2% to close at $6.80 after the company reported downbeat core earnings for its second quarter.
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN fell 9.1% to settle at $6.39.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 7.7% to close at $0.59 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG dipped 7.3% to close at $33.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 guidance.

BioNTech SE BNTX dropped 7.3% to settle at $154.46. SVB Leerink recently upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform despite lowering its price target from $253 to $223.
The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD dropped 6.7% to close at $41.21.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA fell 6.6% to settle at $159.92. Health Canada approved the use of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a two-dose series of 25 µg per dose in children six months to 5 years.
Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 6.5% to close at $54.47. Morgan Stanley maintained Sprout Social with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $66.

