Why Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here's 60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Clene Inc. CLNN shares jumped 43.4% to close at $4.13. Clene reported significantly improved survival in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially randomized placebo-treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR gained 36% to settle at $1.36. Shares of cannabis companies at large traded higher following reports Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill next week.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU gained 30.8% to settle at $6.41.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV jumped 29.1% to close at $4.61 after the company announced it has been awarded by the U.S. Army to supply an electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI shares jumped 26.5% to close at $1.24 on Thursday on heavy volume.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG climbed 24.7% to close at $1.82 after declining 27% on Wednesday.
- Nutriband Inc. NTRB rose 23.5% to settle at $4.7676.
- Akerna Corp. KERN jumped 21.9% to close at $0.1804. Shares of cannabis companies at large traded higher following reports Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill next week.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 20.6% to close at $0.6873 after gaining 16% on Wednesday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE surged 18.6% to settle at $7.00.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX climbed 16.7% to close at $3.01. Lucira Health posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million in May.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB gained 16.7% to settle at $6.07.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS rose 16.2% to settle at $11.05 after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $14.
- CEA Industries Inc. CEAD gained 16.2% to close at $1.58.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 16.1% to close at $1.37. Revelation Biosciences completed database lock for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- Kopin Corporation KOPN rose 15.3% to settle at $1.51.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 14.6% to close at $3.69. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher following reports Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill next week.
- NextNav Inc. NN jumped 12.8% to close at $2.73.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA gained 10.7% to close at $66.79 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $75 price target.
- Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 9.7% to close at $4.30.
- Biomerica, Inc. BMRA rose 9.5% to close at $3.24 following news the company's breast self exam will now be available for sale in Walmart WMT.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 5.6% to close at $1.13.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX gained 5.5% to close at $0.3113.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO gained 5.1% to close at $0.4307.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM rose 4.6% to close at $141.90. JP Morgan maintained Qualcomm with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $205 to $185.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST jumped 4% to close at $511.94 after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $525 to $579.
Losers
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX shares dropped 83.1% to close at $0.4804 on Thursday after the company announced the Data Safety Monitoring Board of the DISRUPT study recommended the trial be stopped for futility following an interim analysis.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 58.5% to close at $2.54. Intelligent Living Application Group, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $20.24 million initial public offering.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX dropped 36.5% to settle at $0.2160. NYMOX received deficiency letter from NASDAQ.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA dipped 31.9% to close at $2.20.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX dropped 29% to close at $0.2706.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 27.6% to close at $0.1650 after the company announced that it intends to effect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common shares.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 26.7% to close at $0.3959 after reporting a $2.16 million registered direct offering.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 26.5% to close at $2.50. Borr Drilling announced that agreements in principle have been reached with most of secured creditors to extend majority of secured debt to 2025.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dropped 26.2% to close at $51.62. The European Medicines Agency identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT fell 24.6% to close at $10.58 after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly dividend from $0.33 to $0.01 per share.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB dipped 23.3% to close at $3.06. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate ANEB-001 for patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
- NuCana plc NCNA fell 21.9% to close at $1.07. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf recently ruled in favor of the company, stating that Gilead infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI dropped 18.4% to settle at $0.1591.
- Onion Global Limited OG fell 18.2% to close at $0.90.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO dropped 17.5% to close at $3.07. Histogen recently reported a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN fell 16.9% to close at $0.5080. HC Wainwright downgraded Humanigen to Neutral from Buy.
- Azenta, Inc. AZTA fell 16.7% to close at $61.77.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 16.5% to close at $7.35 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGY fell 16.5% to close at $5.20. VAALCO announced plans to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG dipped 15% to close at $0.8162.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell 14.9% to close at $6.13. Frequency Electronics posted a Q4 loss of $0.74 per share.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT fell 13.6% to close at $16.19.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited AIH fell 13.2% to close at $1.97.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE dipped 11.2% to close at $514.32. Green Brick Partners will replace Coca-Cola in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 9.9% to close at $1.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC fell 9.2% to close at $6.80 after the company reported downbeat core earnings for its second quarter.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN fell 9.1% to settle at $6.39.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 7.7% to close at $0.59 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG dipped 7.3% to close at $33.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 guidance.
- BioNTech SE BNTX dropped 7.3% to settle at $154.46. SVB Leerink recently upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform despite lowering its price target from $253 to $223.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD dropped 6.7% to close at $41.21.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA fell 6.6% to settle at $159.92. Health Canada approved the use of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a two-dose series of 25 µg per dose in children six months to 5 years.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 6.5% to close at $54.47. Morgan Stanley maintained Sprout Social with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $70 to $66.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB dropped 5.5% to close at $278.91. Baird recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $360 price target.
