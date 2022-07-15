Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, breached the important $20,000 resistance level and surged past $20,600 on Friday.
However, traders remained cautious, with the US Federal Reserve expected to boost interest rates by as much as 100 basis points in a bid to curb spiking inflation, which would make riskier assets, including cryptos, less attractive as investments.
Popular altcoins, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, recorded gains over the past 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization was around $925 billion, representing a 24-hour increase of around 2.5%. BTC was trading almost flat at $20,655, while Ethereum climbed around 1% to $1,203 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Quant QNT/USD
Price: $108.48
24-hour gain: 26.4%
TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04623
24-hour gain: 22.6%
Compound COMP/USD
Price: $79.03
24-hour gain: 16.2%
Aave AAVE/USD
Price: $91.49
24-hour gain: 15.8%
Arweave AR/USD
Price: $2.63
24-hour gain: 13.9%
Losers
PAX Gold PAXG/USD
Price: $1,711.28
24-hour drop: 1%
Decred DCR/USD
Price: $22.91
24-hour drop: 0.3%
Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $0.9997
24-hour drop: 0.3%
Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.9901
24-hour drop: 0.2%
Pax Dollar USDP/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.1%
