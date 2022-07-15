Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000, Here's The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, breached the important $20,000 resistance level and surged past $20,600 on Friday.

However, traders remained cautious, with the US Federal Reserve expected to boost interest rates by as much as 100 basis points in a bid to curb spiking inflation, which would make riskier assets, including cryptos, less attractive as investments.

Popular altcoins, including Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, recorded gains over the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization was around $925 billion, representing a 24-hour increase of around 2.5%. BTC was trading almost flat at $20,655, while Ethereum climbed around 1% to $1,203 on Friday.



Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $108.48

24-hour gain: 26.4%

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04623

24-hour gain: 22.6%

Compound COMP/USD

Price: $79.03

24-hour gain: 16.2%

Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $91.49

24-hour gain: 15.8%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $2.63

24-hour gain: 13.9%

Losers

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,711.28

24-hour drop: 1%

Decred DCR/USD

Price: $22.91

24-hour drop: 0.3%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $0.9997

24-hour drop: 0.3%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9901

24-hour drop: 0.2%

Pax Dollar USDP/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.1%