Citigroup, Pinterest And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With the US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from big banks, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $18.12 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares fell 0.1% to $44.10 in after-hours trading.
- Pinterest Inc PINS shares traded higher during Thursday's after-hours session following a WSJ report suggesting Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company. Pinterest shares climbed 15.3% to $20.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Company WFC to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $17.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.2% to $38.80 in after-hours trading.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI received Investigational New Drug clearance from the FDA for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors. NexImmune shares jumped 23.1% to $1.81 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share on revenue of $79.68 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.5% to $505.00 in after-hours trading.
