Why US Stock Futures Are Trading Lower; Crude Oil Down 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday following the release of jobs report on Friday.

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 268,000 gain in jobs. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 127 points to 31,183.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 21.75 points to 3,879.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 93.25 points to 12,058.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.9% to trade at $104.95 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.3% to trade at $102.37 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 90,338,650 with around 1,045,790 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,639,320 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 32,896,460 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.7%, while German DAX fell 0.7%. Italy’s industrial production fell 1.1% from a month ago in May versus a revised 1.4% growth in the April. France recorded a current account deficit of EUR 3.9 billion in May versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 13 billion in May from a revised EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.27% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.77%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. Private-sector machinery orders in Japan declined 5.6% in May. China's producer price inflation fell to a 15-month low of 6.1% year-over-year in June, while annual inflation rate rose to 2.5% in June.



Broker Recommendation

Jefferies downgraded Under Armour Inc UAA from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $20 to $10.

Under Armour shares fell 3% to $8.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

AZZ AZZ reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Monday.

reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Shares of Twitter, Inc TWTR dropped 6.7% in pre-market trading after Elon Musk backed out of his deal to buy the company for $44 billion.

dropped 6.7% in pre-market trading after Elon Musk backed out of his deal to buy the company for $44 billion. Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filedfor Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection earlier this month, and the beleaguered fund's legal team has said its co-founders are untraceable.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN reported in a 13D filing that Dodge & Cox has a 10.4% passive stake in the company.

