U.S. Jobs Growth Might Slow To This Level In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Friday

The Nasdaq 100 settled higher by more than 250 points on Thursday, with shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gaining 5.5% in the previous session.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Average hourly earnings are likely to increase 0.3% on the month, versus 0.3% gains in both May and April. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in June.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The second estimate of wholesale inventories for May is a build of 2%, unchanged versus the first estimate.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer credit increasing $31.9 billion in May, compared to a higher-than-expected $38.0 billion growth in the previous month.

