GameStop, Levi Strauss And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 3:34 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for June, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share from $0.10 per share. Levi Strauss shares rose 4.7% to $17.18 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP to report a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.80 million before the opening bell. GreenPower Motor shares gained 1.8% to $3.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 preliminary revenue of $228 million, versus earlier forecast of $295 million to $305 million. Net loss is seen in the range of $31 million to $27 million. Upstart shares tumbled 17.5% to $27.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • GameStop Corp GME fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately. GameStop shares fell 5.6% to $127.54 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • WD-40 Company WDFC reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its fiscal 2022 forecast. WD-40 shares tumbled 10.6% to $183.20 in after-hours trading.

