by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 2:42 PM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher toward the end of trading as investors digested the recent jobs report for the month of June.

The Dow traded up 0.24% to 31,460 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 11,654.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.22% to 3,911.36.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Health care shares rose by 0.6% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP, up 39% and Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS up 32%.


In trading on Friday, materials shares dipped by 0.5%.


Top Headline


The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 268,000 gain in jobs. Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased 0.3% to $32.08 in June. The US unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.6% in June.


Equities Trading UP


Seritage Growth Properties SRG shares shot up 82% to $11.05 after the company appointed Adam Metz as Chairman. Preliminary proxy materials also indicated the board recommended shareholders to approve a proposed plan sale.


Shares of Aditxt, Inc. ADTX got a boost, shooting 58% to $0.2520 after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.


Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS shares were also up, gaining 32% to $71.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.


Equities Trading DOWN

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 20% to $26.91 after the company cut preliminary Q2 revenue outlook. Additionally, JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.


Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC were down 13% to $179.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.


Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY was down, falling 43% to $0.23 after the company announced it has received a written notice of delisting from Nasdaq.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $104.24, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,741.90.


Silver traded up 0.4% to $19.255 on Friday while copper fell 1.5% to $3.5195.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.51%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.10% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.27%. The German DAX gained 1.34%, French CAC 40 rose 0.44% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1%.

Italy’s industrial production fell 1.1% from a month ago in May versus a revised 1.4% growth in the April. France recorded a current account deficit of EUR 3.9 billion in May versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 13 billion in May from a revised EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.


Economics


The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 268,000 gain in jobs. Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased 0.3% to $32.08 in June. The US unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.6% in June.


Wholesale inventories in the US rose by 1.8% from a month ago to $878.6 billion in May.


The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 2 to 597 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.


Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 90,065,160 cases with around 1,045,080 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,587,300 cases and 525,340 deaths, while Brazil reported over 32,761,040 COVID-19 cases with 673,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 558,810,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,369,440 deaths.

