Dow Turns Positive After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through as investors digested the recent jobs report for the month of June.

The Dow traded up 0.21% to 31,450.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.21% to 11,646.33. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 3,906.65.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares rose by 0.9% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD, up 30% and Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS up 42%.



In trading on Friday, utilities shares dipped by 0.5%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



Seritage Growth Properties SRG shares shot up 68% to $10.23 after the company appointed Adam Metz as Chairman. Preliminary proxy materials also indicated the board recommended shareholders to approve a proposed plan sale.



Shares of Aditxt, Inc. ADTX got a boost, shooting 77% to $0.2830 after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS shares were also up, gaining 23% to $66.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.



Equities Trading DOWN

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 20% to $27.02 after the company cut preliminary Q2 revenue outlook. Additionally, JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.



Shares of WD-40 Company WDFC were down 12% to $179.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.



Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY was down, falling 36% to $0.2570 after the company announced it has received a written notice of delisting from Nasdaq.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.6% to $104.35, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,747.00.



Silver traded up 0.7% to $19.32 on Friday while copper fell 0.9% to $3.5415.





Euro zone



European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.53%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.24% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.22%. The German DAX gained 1.28%, French CAC 40 rose 0.45% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.94%.

Italy’s industrial production fell 1.1% from a month ago in May versus a revised 1.4% growth in the April. France recorded a current account deficit of EUR 3.9 billion in May versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 13 billion in May from a revised EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.



Economics



The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 268,000 gain in jobs. Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased 0.3% to $32.08 in June. The US unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.6% in June.



Wholesale inventories in the US rose by 1.8% from a month ago to $878.6 billion in May.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

