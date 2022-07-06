Kornit Digital, Simulations Plus And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.33 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 1.9% to $51.95 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.33 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 1.9% to $51.95 in after-hours trading. Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it expects revenues of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, compared to analysts’ estimates of $91.41 million, net of a non-cash warrant impact of $4.6 million. Kornit Digital shares dipped 22.2% to $24.54 in the after-hours trading session.

Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it expects revenues of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, compared to analysts' estimates of $91.41 million, net of a non-cash warrant impact of $4.6 million. Kornit Digital shares dipped 22.2% to $24.54 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $19.21 million for the latest quarter. The company will release after the markets close. Saratoga Investment shares gained 2.1% to $24.90 in after-hours trading.

