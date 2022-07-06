Kornit Digital, Simulations Plus And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.33 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 1.9% to $51.95 in after-hours trading.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it expects revenues of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, compared to analysts’ estimates of $91.41 million, net of a non-cash warrant impact of $4.6 million. Kornit Digital shares dipped 22.2% to $24.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR to have earned $0.53 per share on revenue of $19.21 million for the latest quarter. The company will release after the markets close. Saratoga Investment shares gained 2.1% to $24.90 in after-hours trading.
- STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG announced changed to its management, appointing William R. Crooker to the role of CEO. The company also named Ben Butcher as Executive Chair of Board and Mike Chase as Executive Vice President. STAG Industrial shares gained 0.8% to $31.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX reported a common stock purchase of up to $5 million. SCWorx shares jumped 17% to $0.7251 in after-hours trading.
