Nasdaq Turns Lower; Kezar Life Sciences Shares Jump

U.S. stocks pared gains midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 turning lower on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.16% to 31,490.02 while the NASDAQ fell 0.72% to 11,441.85. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.12% to 3,895.32.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE, up 9% and North European Oil Royalty Trust NRT up 7%.



In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 0.9%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR shares shot up 72% to $9.92 after the company announced topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib.



Shares of Tuniu Corporation TOUR got a boost, shooting 46% to $0.7587 following reports suggesting China will ease some COVID quarantine requirements for international travelers.



Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares were also up, gaining 23% to $2.5650 after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash.



Equities Trading DOWN

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC shares tumbled 6% to $18.57 following downbeat Q3 results.



Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT were down 26% to $4.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.



IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP was down, falling 17% to $0.1230. IT Tech Packaging reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $109.86, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,822.90.



Silver traded down 0.9% to $20.97 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.4% to $3.7755.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.61%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.25% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. The German DAX gained 0.77%, French CAC 40 rose 1.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.23%.

The consumer confidence index in France dropped for a sixth straight month to 82 in June, recording the lowest level since July 2013, while GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -27.4 for July from revised reading of -26.2 in June. Italy’s industrial sales rose by 2.7% over a month during April.



Economics



U.S. goods gap shrank to $104.3 billion in May versus a revised $106.7 billion in April, recording the lowest trade gap so far this year. Exports rose 1.2% to a record high, with imports declining 0.1%.



Wholesale inventories in the US increased 2% month-over-month to $880.6 billion in May versus a revised 2.3% rise in the previous month.



The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index ROSE 21.2% year-over-year in April.



The FHFA house price index rose 1.6% from a month ago in April.



The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 for June from 103.2.



The Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index declined to -19 in June from -9 in May.



The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Data on money supply for May will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

