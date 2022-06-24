ñol

Carnival, BlackBerry + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 5:32 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $9.63 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued strong earnings forecast for FY23. FedEx shares jumped 2.5% to $233.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting CarMax, Inc. KMX to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares fell 2.3% to $89.65 in after-hours trading.

  • BlackBerry Limited BB reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. BlackBerry shares dropped 2.2% to $5.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.10 per share. Smith & Wesson Brands shares slipped 1.9% to $14.09 in the after-hours trading session.

