5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2022: FedEx, Accenture And More

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also said it expects Q2 revenue of $875 million - $900 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15. Steelcase shares climbed 3.1% to $10.79 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also said it expects Q2 revenue of $875 million - $900 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15. Steelcase shares climbed 3.1% to $10.79 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation FDX to have earned $6.87 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares fell 0.6% to $227.75 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here