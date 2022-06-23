ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2022: FedEx, Accenture And More

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 3:30 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also said it expects Q2 revenue of $875 million - $900 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15. Steelcase shares climbed 3.1% to $10.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation FDX to have earned $6.87 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares fell 0.6% to $227.75 in after-hours trading.

  • KB Home KBH reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY22 housing revenues of 7.30 billion to $7.50 billion, versus prior expectations of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion. KB Home shares gained 2.2% to $26.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 1% to $114.00 in after-hours trading.

