5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2022: FedEx, Accenture And More

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.35 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.7% to $284.35 in after-hours trading.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company also said it expects Q2 revenue of $875 million - $900 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15. Steelcase shares climbed 3.1% to $10.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation FDX to have earned $6.87 per share on revenue of $24.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares fell 0.6% to $227.75 in after-hours trading.
- KB Home KBH reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY22 housing revenues of 7.30 billion to $7.50 billion, versus prior expectations of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion. KB Home shares gained 2.2% to $26.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares fell 1% to $114.00 in after-hours trading.
