Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $680.71 million.

• Winnebago Industries WGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Quotient QTNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

• Sono Group SEV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Actelis Networks ASNS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Steelcase SCS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $690.94 million.

• KB Home KBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Worthington Industries WOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $966.38 million.

