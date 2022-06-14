ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Qudian Shares Surge

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 12:12 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks pared gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 turning lower on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.63% to 30,325.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 10,820.85. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.34% to 3,736.97.

Also check this: Lions Gate Entertainment And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, up 14% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT up 9%.


In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell by 1.7%.


Top Headline


US producer prices rose 0.8% month-over-month in May, following a 0.4% increase in the previous month. Analysts were also expecting for a 0.8% increase in prices.


Equities Trading UP


Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM shares shot up 22% to $0.6343 after the company announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million in initial stocking orders from U.S. and Canadian carriers.


Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO got a boost, shooting 23% to $0.2097 after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.


Qudian Inc. QD shares were also up, gaining 58% to $1.1374 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.


Equities Trading DOWN

Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares tumbled 28% to $14.72. Outset Medical implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the FDA review and clearance of a 510(k).


Shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC were down 16% to $14.50. Benchmark downgraded AeroClean Technologies from Buy to Hold.


SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC was down, falling 40% to $0.41. SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.


Also check out: Insiders Buy More Than $3M Of 3 Penny Stocks


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $123.49, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,818.50.


Silver traded down 1.4% to $20.955 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.5% to $4.1895.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.86%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.05% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.77%. The German DAX dropped 0.51%, French CAC 40 fell 0.75% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.08%.

Wholesale prices in Germany climbed 22.9% year-over-year in May following a record 23.8% surge in the prior month, while annual inflation rate in the country was confirmed at 7.9% in May.

Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK rose by 6.8% year-over-year to GBP 604 during the three months to April, while jobless rate rose to 3.8% in the three months to April from 3.7% in the three months to March.


Economics


The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day policy meeting today.


The NFIB small business optimism index fell to 93.1 in May from 93.2 in April.


US producer prices rose 0.8% month-over-month in May, following a 0.4% increase in the previous month. Analysts were also expecting for a 0.8% increase in prices.


Check out this 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 87,424,840 cases with around 1,036,080 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,236,690 cases and 524,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 31,497,030 COVID-19 cases with 668,230 deaths. In total, there were at least 541,111,130 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,332,610 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets