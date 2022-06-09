5 Stocks To Watch For June 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion before the opening bell. Signet Jewelers shares fell 1.5% to $61.25 in after-hours trading.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the second quarter. Five Below shares dipped 8.3% to $124.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting NIO Inc. NIO to post a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIO shares rose 3.7% to close at $20.38 on Wednesday.

