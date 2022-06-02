ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Designer Brands Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read
Designer Brands Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook
  • Designer Brands Inc DBI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.1% to $830.54 million, beating the consensus of $815.33 million. Comparable sales increased 15.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.24.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 250 basis points Y/Y to 33.2%, and the gross profit jumped 27.6% to $275.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 6.4%, and operating income for the quarter more than tripled to $53.2 million.
  • The company held $54.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • The company ended the quarter with inventories of $672.5 million compared to $540.1 million for the same period last year.
  • Outlook: Designer Brands raised FY22 EPS guidance to $1.90 - $2.00 from $1.80 - $1.90, versus the consensus of $1.80.
  • The company expects an FY22 comparable sales growth outlook of mid-single digits (prior view high-single digits).
  • Price Action: DBI shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $15.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral