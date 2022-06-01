5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for the third quarter. HP shares gained 0.3% to $38.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.1% to $15.77 in after-hours trading.

