5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 3:13 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for the third quarter. HP shares gained 0.3% to $38.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.1% to $15.77 in after-hours trading.

  • Salesforce, Inc. CRM reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised its annual profit forecast. Salesforce shares jumped 9.2% to $175.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.3% to $125.15 in after-hours trading.

