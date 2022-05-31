5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets clsoe. Salesforce shares rose 0.1% to $165.15 in after-hours trading.

to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets clsoe. Salesforce shares rose 0.1% to $165.15 in after-hours trading. Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ reported an operating profit of €1.5 million for the first quarter, down from €3.3 Million in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue rose 16.8% to €118.5 million. Natuzzi shares jumped 8.6% to close at $10.39 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here