BIT Mining Clocks 40% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q1

reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 40.4% Q/Q to $296.7 million. BTCM reported a sharp increase of $294.1 million from $2.6 million in revenue in 1Q21. Revenues during 1Q22 primarily consisted of $272.3 million in revenue contribution from the mining pool business.

The online total hash rate capacity of the company’s Ethereum mining machines is about 4,452.7GH/s as of May 27, 2022.

For 1Q22, BIT Mining produced 5,420 Ethereum from its cryptocurrency mining operations with a revenue of about $16 million.

The online total hash rate capacity of Bitcoin mining machines is approximately 246.1PH/s as of May 27, 2022.

For 1Q22, BIT Mining produced 166 Bitcoins from Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining operations with a revenue of $6.9 million.

General and administrative expenses were $6.8 million versus $2.5 million last year.

The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(4.3) million from a loss of $(17.1) million the previous quarter.

The company held $21 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. It held cryptocurrency assets of $34.8 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS for the quarter were $0.02.

BTCM shares are trading higher by 3.11% at $1.83 on the last check Friday.

