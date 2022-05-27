Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.
• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF CWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $264.23 million.
• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hibbett HIBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $427.66 million.
• Canopy Gwth CGC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $101.98 million.
• Big Lots BIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Meten Holding Gr METX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• iClick Interactive Asia ICLK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.77 million.
• BIT Mining BTCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Natuzzi NTZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
