Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 4:32 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF CWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $264.23 million.

• Viomi Technology Co VIOT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hibbett HIBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $427.66 million.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $101.98 million.

• Big Lots BIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Meten Holding Gr METX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pinduoduo PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• iClick Interactive Asia ICLK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.77 million.

• BIT Mining BTCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Natuzzi NTZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

