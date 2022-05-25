ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 3:39 AM | 1 min read
5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares rose 1.8% to $72.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees Q3 deliveries of 2,750 units, with an average delivered price per home of $895,000 -$915,000. Toll Brothers shares climbed 6.6% to $47.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 1% to $163.20 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported downbeat results for its first quarter. Urban Outfitters shares, however, gained 4.1% to $18.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM to post quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.5% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas