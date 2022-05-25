5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares rose 1.8% to $72.50 in after-hours trading.

