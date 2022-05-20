5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $13.20 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares fell 1.5% to $359.06 in after-hours trading.
- Ross Stores, Inc. ROST reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak guidance. Ross Stores shares dipped 25% to $69.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets opeb. Booz Allen Hamilton shares rose 1.9% to $82.37 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat Q3 guidance. Applied Materials shares fell 1.9% to $108.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. FL to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 4% to $29.10 in after-hours trading.
