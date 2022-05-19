5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares fell 2.9% to $51.85 in after-hours trading.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but lowered its FY22 earnings guidance. Bath & Body Works shares dropped 6.2% to $40.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation KSS to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 4.5% to $41.20 in after-hours trading.

