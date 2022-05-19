QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For May 19, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 3:48 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares fell 2.9% to $51.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but lowered its FY22 earnings guidance. Bath & Body Works shares dropped 6.2% to $40.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation KSS to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 4.5% to $41.20 in after-hours trading.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q4 and FY22 earnings guidance. Cisco shares dipped 12.8% to $42.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to have earned $1.90 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Applied Materials shares fell 0.8% to $110.50 in after-hours trading.

