QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Home Depot Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 6:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Home Depot Inc HD reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.8% year-on-year to $38.91 billion, beating the consensus of $36.71 billion.
  • Customer transactions for the quarter fell 8.2%. Comparable sales increased 2.2%, and comparable sales in the U.S. rose 1.7%.
  • Gross profit rose 3.2% Y/Y to $13.1 billion. The operating margin was 15.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.9 billion.
  • The operating expenses increased 3.7% Y/Y to $7.2 billion.
  • EPS of $4.09 beat the analyst consensus of $3.67.
  • The average ticket in Q1 was $91.72, an 11.4% growth, and sales per square foot climbed 2.7% to $621.99.
  • The company held $2.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $3.8 billion.
  • Outlook: Home Depot sees FY22 sales growth and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.0% (prior view: slightly positive).
  • HD forecasts EPS-percent-growth to be mid-single digits (prior view: low single digits).
  • Price Action: HD shares traded higher by 3.72% at $307.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral