Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:55am   Comments
Home Depot Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.7% year-on-year, to $35.72 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $34.87 billion.
  • Comparable sales for Q4 rose 8.1%, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 7.6%.
  • Customer transactions for the quarter fell 3.4%.
  • Gross profit rose 9.5% Y/Y to $11.9 billion. The operating margin was 13.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 18.2% to $4.8 billion.
  • EPS of $3.21 beat the analyst consensus of $3.17.
  • Sales per retail square foot totaled $571.79, an 8.3% rise Y/Y.
  • The company held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months totaled $16.6 billion.
  • Home Depot raised the quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.90 from $1.65 per share, payable on March 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 10, 2022. 
  • Outlook: The company expects FY22 EPS growth to be in the low single digits.
  • Home Depot sees FY22 sales and comparable sales growth to be slightly positive.
  • Price Action: HD shares traded higher by 0.40% at $348.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends General

