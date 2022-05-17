5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.5% to $147.47 in after-hours trading.
- Stratasys Ltd. SSYS reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees FY22 revenue of $685 million - $695 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19. Stratasys shares gained 3.2% to $17.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $36.71 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.7% to $294.05 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO is posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. Take-Two shares gained 5.2% to $115.78 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight shares fell 1.1% to close at $135.18 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas