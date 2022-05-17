QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 4:44 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.5% to $147.47 in after-hours trading.
  • Stratasys Ltd. SSYS reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees FY22 revenue of $685 million - $695 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19. Stratasys shares gained 3.2% to $17.66 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $36.71 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.7% to $294.05 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO is posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday. Take-Two shares gained 5.2% to $115.78 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight shares fell 1.1% to close at $135.18 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas