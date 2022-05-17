5 Stocks To Watch For May 17, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.5% to $147.47 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $138.88 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.5% to $147.47 in after-hours trading. Stratasys Ltd. SSYS reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees FY22 revenue of $685 million - $695 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19. Stratasys shares gained 3.2% to $17.66 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees FY22 revenue of $685 million - $695 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19. Stratasys shares gained 3.2% to $17.66 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $36.71 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 0.7% to $294.05 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here