Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Edges Higher; Data Storage Shares Surge

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 20 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.07% to 32,220.38 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 11,736.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 4,018.16.



Also check this: Executives Buy Around $1.6M Of 4 Penny Stocks



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.4% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Rattler Midstream LP RTLR, up 16% and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO up 22%.



In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares fell 1.4%.



Top Headline



The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index unexpectedly declined to -11.6 in May from 24.6 in April. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting a reading of 17.

Equities Trading UP



Data Storage Corporation DTST shares shot up 48% to $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.



Shares of Griffon Corporation GFF got a boost, shooting 25% to $30.29. Griffon Board of Directors initiated a process to explore a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives, including a sale.



Clear Secure, Inc. YOU shares were also up, gaining 17% to $32.96 after the company announced Q1 results and announced a $100 million buyback plan.



Equities Trading DOWN

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares tumbled 59% to $1.7213. Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.



Shares of Iris Energy Limited IREN were down 36% to $4.91. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.



Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM was down, falling 29% to $3.13 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.



Also check out: 4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $112.07, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,811.60.



Silver traded up 2.2% to $21.455 on Monday while copper rose 0.1% to $4.1770.





Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.06%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.47% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.13%. The German DAX dropped 0.62%, French CAC 40 fell 0.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.12%.

The Eurozone reported a trade gap of €16.4 billion for March, versus a year-ago surplus of €22.5 billion.



Economics



The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index unexpectedly declined to -11.6 in May from 24.6 in April. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting a reading of 17.



The Treasury International Capital report for March will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Apple And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 84,230,820 cases with around 1,026,670 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,123,800 cases and 524,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,688,390 COVID-19 cases with 664,960 deaths. In total, there were at least 521,354,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,288,630 deaths.