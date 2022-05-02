Executives Buy Around $1.6M Of 4 Penny Stocks



US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Black Diamond Therapeutics

The Trade: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX 10% owner BB Biotech Ag acquired a total of 405,711 shares at an average price of $2.61. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.06 million.

What's Happening: Black Diamond Therapeutics recently said it is realigning its resources to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.

Black Diamond Therapeutics recently said it is realigning its resources to extend its cash runway into the third quarter of 2024. What Black Diamond Therapeutics Does: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology medicine company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies.

Nocopi Technologies

The Trade: Nocopi Technologies, Inc. NNUP 10% owner Tim Eriksen acquired a total of 225,000 shares at an average price of $0.16. The insider spent around $35.55 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: The company's shares dropped around 22% over the past month.

: The company’s shares dropped around 22% over the past month. What Nocopi Technologies Does: Nocopi Technologies Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks. Its main business activities are the development and distribution of document security products and the licensing of its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy and the document and product authentication markets in the United States and foreign countries.

Hemisphere Media Group

The Trade: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV 10% owner Debra Fine acquired a total of 148,400 shares at an average price of $4.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $592.89 thousand.

What's Happening: Hemisphere Media, in March, reported Q4 sales of $56.80 million.

: Hemisphere Media, in March, reported Q4 sales of $56.80 million. What Hemisphere Media Group Does: Hemisphere Media Group Inc is a Spanish-language media company. It owns and operates several Spanish-language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, Hispanic entertainment genres, and the cable television networks.

