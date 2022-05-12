5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Disney reported revenue of $19.3 billion for the second quarter and earnings per share of $1.08. The company reported 44.4 million domestic Disney+ subscribers, up 19% year-over-year. Disney shares dropped 3.2% to $101.80 in the after-hours trading session.

reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Disney reported revenue of $19.3 billion for the second quarter and earnings per share of $1.08. The company reported 44.4 million domestic Disney+ subscribers, up 19% year-over-year. Disney shares dropped 3.2% to $101.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Motorola Solutions shares gained 0.5% to $202.94 in after-hours trading.

