Celsius Trails Only Monster Beverage On Amazon: Here's Why The Energy Drink Stock Is Surging Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Celsius said first-quarter revenue increased 167% year-over-year to $133.4 million, which beat the $114.05 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said domestic revenue was up 217% year-over-year, while international revenue decreased 10% year-over-year.

Celsius reported net comprehensive income of $6.19 million, which was up from $392,000 year-over-year.

Celsius said it's currently the second largest energy drink on Amazon.com Inc AMZN with 18.23% share of the energy drink category. Celsius is trailing Monster Beverage Corp MNST by 7.74%, but it's ahead of Red Bull by 6.62%. 

Analyst Assessment:

  • Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti upgraded Celsius from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and announced a $70 price target.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained Celsius with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2022

CELH 52-Week Range: $38.31 - $110.22

The stock was up 24.7% at $51.51 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Celsius.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

