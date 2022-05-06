QQQ
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Endo International Shares Plunge

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 2:42 PM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks remained lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones tumbling 400 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 1.21% to 32,597.74 while the NASDAQ fell 1.94% to 12,078.93. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.36% to 4,090.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares gained 1.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included DMC Global Inc. BOOM, up 19% and Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE up 7%.


In trading on Friday, materials shares dipped by 2.2%.


Top Headline


The US economy added 428,000 jobs in April versus a revised 428,000 in March. However, analysts were expecting for a gain of 391,000 jobs. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.6% in April.

 

Equities Trading UP


DMC Global Inc. BOOM shares shot up 19% to $25.42 following strong Q1 results.


Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL got a boost, shooting 25% to $7.53. Swvl Holdings 13D Filing from investor Ahmed Sabbah showed a new 6.4% stake in the company.


Funko, Inc. FNKO shares were also up, gaining 25% to $20.88 after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263 million strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share.


Equities Trading DOWN

The Joint Corp. JYNT shares tumbled 42% to $16.36 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.


Shares of Endo International plc ENDP were down 29% to $1.43 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.


Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI was down, falling 52% to $0.2408 after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $109.51, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,882.90.


Silver traded down 0.4% to $22.345 Friday while copper fell 1.2% to $4.2415.



Euro zone


European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 1.91 %, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.54% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.34%. The German DAX dropped 1.64%, French CAC 40 fell 1.73% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.2%.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction PMI declined to a three-month low level of 58.2 in April, while Halifax house price index climbed 10.8% year-over-year in April. Industrial production in Spain rose 0.1% year-over-year in March, while industrial production in Germany dropped 3.9% month-over-month in March. Retail sales in Italy declined 0.5% in March.


Economics

 

The US economy added 428,000 jobs in April versus a revised 428,000 in March. However, analysts were expecting for a gain of 391,000 jobs. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.6% in April.


The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 5 to 557 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.


Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:20 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 84,437,150 cases with around 1,023,900 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,094,540 cases and 523,970 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,524,180 COVID-19 cases with 663,960 deaths. In total, there were at least 515,960,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,272,390 deaths.

 

