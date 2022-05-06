Cigna Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, Lifts FY22 Guidance

by

Cigna Corp CI reports Q1 total revenues of $44.12 billion, +7.6% Y/Y, ahead of the consensus of $43.41 billion.

reports Q1 total revenues of $44.12 billion, +7.6% Y/Y, ahead of the consensus of $43.41 billion. Cigna brought in $1.18 billion in earnings, up from $1.66 billion a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EPS reached $6.01 compared with $4.73 a year ago, beating the consensus of $5.18.

By the end of 2021, Cigna boasted 107.4 million pharmacy benefit customers, a gain of 6.4 million over the year. Medical membership reached 17.78 million, up from 16.67 million a year ago.

At its Evernorth subsidiary, revenues were up 10% Y/Y reaching $33.58 billion, reflecting organic growth in specialty pharmacy services.

Revenues were up 3% at its health plan, reaching $11.39 billion.

Guidance: For FY22, Cigna expects EPS of at least $22.60 (consensus of $22.49), up from prior guidance of at least $22.40

For FY22, Cigna expects EPS of at least $22.60 (consensus of $22.49), up from prior guidance of at least $22.40 It reaffirms FY22 revenues of at least $177 billion.

For FY22, the Company expects total Medical Customer Growth (lives) of at least 725,000, up from the 575,000 anticipated earlier.

Price Action: CI shares closed at $252.08 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.